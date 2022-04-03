StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAGE. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,191,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,560,000 after acquiring an additional 529,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,353,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after acquiring an additional 397,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.