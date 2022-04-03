StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.00.

NYSE SMG opened at $127.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.33. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $110.81 and a 52-week high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

