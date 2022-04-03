StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $566.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.08. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $20.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

