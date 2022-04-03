StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

SMSI has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Dawson James reduced their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

SMSI stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $202.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.83. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.52.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 159.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Smith Micro Software by 76.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.