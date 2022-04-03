StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

SONY stock opened at $102.92 on Thursday. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day moving average of $113.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $1,785,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sony Group (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.