StockNews.com Begins Coverage on StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

NYSE SRT opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.03 million, a PE ratio of 150.72 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. StarTek had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StarTek will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of StarTek during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

