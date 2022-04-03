StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.92. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $27.25.

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.68 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 44.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in Superior Group of Companies by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 50,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

