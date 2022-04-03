StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $334.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.48. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $225.02 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

