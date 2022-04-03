StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

TAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.30.

Shares of TAL opened at $3.24 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $66.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group (Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

