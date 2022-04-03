StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
TAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.30.
Shares of TAL opened at $3.24 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $66.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TAL Education Group (Get Rating)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
