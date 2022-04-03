StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $121.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 526.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.62. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,905 shares of company stock worth $1,141,485 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

