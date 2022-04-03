StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.91.
Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $121.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 526.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.62. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total transaction of $149,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,905 shares of company stock worth $1,141,485 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.