StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of TRST opened at $32.39 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $622.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $44.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Curley acquired 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $33,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 49,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

