StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

UFCS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $31.97 on Thursday. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $253.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

