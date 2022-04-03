StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $506.43.

Shares of UNH opened at $512.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $486.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $360.55 and a 52-week high of $521.89.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

