StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.56.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $296.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 229,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

