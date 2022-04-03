StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

UVSP stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $788.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,282 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,635,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,303,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 508,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

