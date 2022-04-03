StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.94.

UE opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 24.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 54.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,735 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 28.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 323,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

