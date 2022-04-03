StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

NASDAQ VRA opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $251.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after purchasing an additional 135,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Bradley (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.