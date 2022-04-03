StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $184.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

