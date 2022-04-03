StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 582,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

