StockNews.com Downgrades Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Endeavor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 35.79.

EDR opened at 29.50 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is 29.20.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

