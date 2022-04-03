StockNews.com Downgrades Jabil (NYSE:JBL) to Buy

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

JBL stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $842,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,430 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,242,000 after purchasing an additional 138,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,970,000 after acquiring an additional 76,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

