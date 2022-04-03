StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on APA (NYSE:APA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

APA stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

