StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Shares of ATRC opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $95,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,241,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

