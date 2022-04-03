StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -182.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,180,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,259,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,170,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,900,000 after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

