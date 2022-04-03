StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.85.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE:BURL opened at $181.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $171.15 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.61.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,770,000.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.