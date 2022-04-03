StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
BURL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.85.
NYSE:BURL opened at $181.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $171.15 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,770,000.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.