StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.62. Electromed has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $13.85.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

