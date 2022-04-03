StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GNL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Shares of GNL stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 753,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -761.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,092,000 after purchasing an additional 474,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,642,000 after purchasing an additional 677,182 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,517,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,462,000 after purchasing an additional 102,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,640,000 after purchasing an additional 60,975 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

