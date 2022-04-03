StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.
Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,923. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $720.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $783,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
