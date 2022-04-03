StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,923. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $720.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $783,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

