StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of HFWA stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 200,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,045. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $873.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $57.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

