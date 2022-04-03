StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.40.

KLIC stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.15. 748,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim bought 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,581 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,602,000 after purchasing an additional 962,656 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 761,953 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,315,000 after acquiring an additional 523,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,639,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

