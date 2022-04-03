StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

MFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of MFG stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.60. 566,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,932,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 1,124,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 512,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 301,112 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,050.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,563 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

