StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NNBR traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,686. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. NN has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $122.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. NN had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NN will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $54,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of NN by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NN during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NN during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NN by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NN during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

