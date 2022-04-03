StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of PEP traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.76. 3,239,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,756,104. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $141.24 and a 52-week high of $177.24.
PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
