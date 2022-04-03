StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE RAD traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.32. 4,624,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,338. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $464.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

