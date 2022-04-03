StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of SSR Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.97. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.