StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

NASDAQ SANW opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 276.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 105.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 38.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

