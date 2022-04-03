StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.35. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Taitron Components during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Taitron Components during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Taitron Components by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

