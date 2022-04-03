StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TA. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 159.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 17.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 238.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 140.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

