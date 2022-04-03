StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $72.39.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

