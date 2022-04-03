StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Zogenix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Zogenix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of ZGNX remained flat at $$26.68 during trading hours on Friday. 94 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Zogenix ( NASDAQ:ZGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 278.38%. The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Zogenix’s revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zogenix by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zogenix by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Zogenix by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

