StockNews.com Upgrades Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) to Sell

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $17.96 on Friday. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $83,754.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $533,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,910,035.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

