Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives $36.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 845.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 55.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSYS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 407,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,096. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stratasys (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.