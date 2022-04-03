Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

