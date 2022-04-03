Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Streamline Health Solutions (Get Rating)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.