Stride (NYSE:LRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.43. Stride has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stride will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

