Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $128.57

Strong (STRONG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $17.78 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $128.57 or 0.00280183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00049728 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.32 or 0.07586608 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,040.51 or 1.00332878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00048169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

