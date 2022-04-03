Strs Ohio Acquires 16,500 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) by 165.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Apria were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at $42,639,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apria by 64.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after acquiring an additional 345,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apria by 1,114.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 290,181 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apria by 282.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 252,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 186,285 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at about $5,573,000.

APR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

APR stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Apria, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a return on equity of 586.18% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apria news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $63,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Celina M. Scally sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $44,066.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,234,619 shares of company stock valued at $533,787,674 in the last ninety days.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

