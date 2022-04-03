Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Redfin were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 30.1% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,404,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,111 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Redfin by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Redfin by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after buying an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Redfin by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 471,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after buying an additional 134,525 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $17.51 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,750 shares of company stock worth $1,608,835. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

