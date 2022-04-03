Strs Ohio Has $859,000 Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Insteel Industries worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 55,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

IIIN opened at $37.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $720.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.46. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 12.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 2.88%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

