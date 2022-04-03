Strs Ohio Has $949,000 Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of NextGen Healthcare worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 49,980 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 402,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,045 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,161.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

