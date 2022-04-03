Strs Ohio Has $957,000 Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Innospec were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Innospec by 15.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after buying an additional 76,319 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 225.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 2.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOSP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $94.23 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $413.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $33,679.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $145,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.